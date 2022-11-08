Following one of the worst performances in recent memory — a loss that included going 0-for-14 on third downs and just 121 yards of total offense and eight first downs — the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon.
The Colts haven’t won an AFC South title since 2014, and they haven’t beat the Tennessee Titans since Nov. 12, 2020.
Reich’s lack of success against the Titans — a 4-6 record that included five straight losses — was presumably one of the leading factors for Indianapolis parting ways with him.
“Frank is an unbelievable football coach,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “He is an unbelievable man. I have gotten to know Frank well over the time that we've been in the division. At some of the committees that we've been on. His wife Linda. We all know what we sign up for and this is the other side of it that ... is difficult. You never want to see anybody lose their job. They made a decision. I reached out to Frank and try to support him however I can.”
Reich had a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons as Colts head coach including two playoff appearances. Indianapolis finished second in the AFC South three times over that span.
Vrabel and Reich were both hired during the same offseason in 2018. Vrabel is now the only remaining coach hired during that time still with the team that hired him.
