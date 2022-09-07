It’s been three years since New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been 100 percent healthy.
The 25-year-old tailback, who was working his way back from a torn ACL the previous year, had an underwhelming 2021 season, exacerbated by an ankle injury in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys that kept him sidelined for over a month.
Limited to just 593 yards and two touchdowns over 13 games, some had begun to question if Barkley would ever resemble the 1,307-yard, 11-touchdown tailback he was during his rookie year.
But as the Tennessee Titans prepare to host the Giants Sunday at Nissan Stadium, nobody in Saint Thomas Sports Park is questioning whether Barkley has lost a step.
“You look at the explosiveness, the speed [he possesses],” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “We understand the strength at which he runs at. I hope that we don't have too many one-on-one tackles. I hope that there are some more guys at the football when [Barkley] has it. … We're going to have to make sure tackling will be critical, like it is every week. But in this first week our fundamentals really show up.”
If there’s one area above all others in which the Titans defense excels, it’s run stopping.
The Titans return most starters from the No. 2-ranked run defense in the NFL in 2021 — one that allowed just 84.6 yards per game.
Just three times did Tennessee surrender 100 yards rushing or more last year, and only one running back totaled 100 or more yards by himself — Jacksonville’s James Robinson.
The Titans have only played Barkley one other time, Week 15 of the 2018 regular season. Barkley, who had racked up four straight 100-yard games at that point, was limited to just 31 yards on 14 carries — the second-fewest single-game rush yards and second-lowest yards per carry (2.2) of his rookie year.
A similar game plan can be expected on Sunday.
“Everybody has to be at the point of attack,” Vrabel continued. “And by that, I mean he can take it inside, bounce it, jump-cut, if there’s a crease there, he’s going to take it. You just have to build a wall. We’ve played against him — it was a couple of years ago — but our good plays were ones where we had the edge set and there was not a whole lot of space inside. [We’re] trying to avoid those opportunities where there’s just one guy making a tackle because those are difficult.”
