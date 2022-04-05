In one tweet, A.J. Brown perfectly encapsulated how Tennessee Titans fans presumably feel after the ongoing reports that the New York Jets are pursuing the 24-year-old receiver.
“Tired of all this just like y’all,” Brown tweeted on Sunday.
Brown, of course, is referring to a report from ESPN New York Jets reporter Rich Cimini that named Brown and Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf as potential trade targets for the Jets after missing out on Tyreek Hill.
That same report was seemingly debunked by fellow ESPN reporter Dianna Russini.
“The Tennessee Titans are not shopping or taking calls on WR A.J. Brown, per sources,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “GM Jon Robinson made it clear at the owners’ meeting they are currently working toward keeping Brown a Titan for the long term. I’m told this has not changed.”
Cimini cited remarks made by Jets General Manager Joe Douglas at the NFL owners’ meetings last week in Palm Beach, Florida, where he stated, "If the opportunity is right and the price is right, we’re going to strike,” referencing the team’s pursuit of a No. 1 wideout.
However, at those same owners’ meetings, Titans GM Jon Robinson told team reporter Jim Wyatt that he has not taken any calls, nor fielded any trade offers, for Brown. Even if he had, Brown likely isn’t going anywhere if Robinson has anything to say about it.
“A.J. is a Titan and we want to keep A.J. a Titan,” Robinson said. “And that's part of our goal this offseason, or whenever that manifests itself, to come to an agreement to keep him around.
"We get calls about players all the time — that's what GMs do. I haven't received any of those calls (about A.J.), and if they do call, our intention is ... to keep him in Nashville. He is an important part of our offense."
Brown still has one more year left on his rookie deal, as does defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Both are due for massive raises, and re-signing both to fair-market deals will hit the Titans hard in the checkbook.
However, players the caliber of both Brown and Simmons don’t come along very often, and it would behoove Robinson to make the money work.
The market for this year’s group of free agent WRs likely set the table for what to expect Brown to make with his next contract.
If Christian Kirk is worth $18 million per year and D.J. Moore is worth $20.68 million per year, then Brown has to be eyeing a deal that averages close to $25 million per season. And why shouldn’t he?
Of the top-five highest-paid WRs in the NFL — Hill, Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Moore and Keenan Allen — Brown averages more yards per reception (16.2) than all of them, more yards after the catch per game (26.6) than all but one, and has more touchdowns (24) than three of them over the last three seasons.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.