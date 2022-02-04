Signing outside linebacker Harold Landry to a new contract is likely the No. 1 task on Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson’s offseason to-do list.
However, Robinson has made it clear that, in order for that to happen, a few more dominoes need to fall first.
"We are going to do everything we can to try and keep Harold," Robinson told Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But we understand there's a lot of other things that need to go down, too."
The interest is reciprocated on Landry’s side as well as the 25-year-old edge rusher told the team’s website that he’s hopeful for a new deal that’ll keep him with the Titans long term.
"It's no secret that I love playing for the Titans, and my family loves living in Tennessee," Landry said. "So, hopefully we can get a deal done."
Landry had a breakout season in 2021, posting the kind of numbers the Titans hoped they’d be getting from Bud Dupree when they handed him a five-year, $82.5 million contract last season.
Landry led the Titans with 12 sacks, and added another 49 QB pressures, 22 QB hits, 21 QB hurries and nine QB knockdowns. Landry led the NFL in hurries, tied for the third-most pressures, and had a stretch of 0.5 sacks in eight straight games.
Those eye-popping numbers not only led Landry to his first Pro Bowl, but also led his market value to spike to a projected $17.1 million, according to Spotrac, which predicts he could sign a four-year deal worth upward of $68 million. Landry’s next contract will likely look similar to Dupree’s (five years, $16.5 million average annual value) or Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett (four years, $17 million AAV).
It’s clear Landry’s teammates want him back as well. Safety Kevin Byard even offered to restructure his contract to make it happen after the Titans’ season ended. The Pro Bowl safety could be receiving that phone call from Robinson any day now.
