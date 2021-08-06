Logan Woodside has outlasted Trevor Siemian, Cole McDonald and now DeShone Kizer.
But if the 26-year-old wants to win the Tennessee Titans’ backup quarterback job, he’ll now have to beat out another contender after the Titans signed Matt Barkley and cut Kizer on Thursday, according to John Glennon of Broadway Sports.
“The motto for a No. 2 quarterback is to be able to run the system like the starter and take care of the football,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said over the weekend. “I think we have done that at times and other times we haven’t. [We’re] looking for consistency in that spot.”
Woodside and Kizer had been battling one another through the first week of training camp with Woodside distancing himself greatly from the 2017 second-round pick to the point where Tennessee parting with Kizer seemed like an eventuality.
Barkley, a fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, played in five games with the Buffalo Bills last year. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 197 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
In six NFL seasons, Barkley has thrown for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions with a 2-5 record as a starting quarterback. The 30-year-old spent the last three seasons in Buffalo after two with Philly and one with Chicago.
Woodside has been with the Titans since the 2018 season. He appeared in six games, completing 1 of 3 passes for seven yards and rushing for another 10 yards on seven carries.
The Titans are expected to only carry two quarterbacks, so the remaining two-plus weeks of training camp plus Tennessee’s three preseason games will make or break who will be backing up Ryan Tannehill in 2021.
“[Things are] going to rotate daily as it relates to the backup quarterback position,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Making sure that [the backups] are getting equal reps and an equal opportunity with each group. One group will be with the 2’s and one group will be with the 3’s and rotate that each day.”
