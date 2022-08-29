Whether or not he has a spot on the Tennessee Titans’ 53-man roster come Tuesday at 3 p.m., punter Brett Kern has had one heck of a run in Tennessee.
The longest-tenured players on the Titans roster, Kern said the decision between himself and big-legged rookie Ryan Stonehouse is likely a tossup.
“You can probably flip a coin; I don’t know,” he told reporters after Saturday's game. “I feel like I hit the ball well this camp and [Stonehouse] has obviously done really, really well. Just kind of understand how the business works and we’ll see what happens.”
Kern, who is just four punts away from becoming the 25th player in NFL history with 1,000 career punts, didn’t play in Tennessee’s 26-23 preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals Saturday at Nissan Stadium.
Instead, he sat and watched as Stonehouse booted seven punts, averaging 49.4 yards per kick with two touchbacks, three punts inside the 20, and a long of 64. It was the third straight preseason game Stonehouse had a punt go 60 or more yards.
The 23-year-old rookie averaged 59 yards per punt in Tennessee’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens and 47 yards per punt last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Additionally, Stonehouse placed six of his 13 punts during the preseason inside the 20.
For comparison, Kern averaged 49.8 yards per punt with four punts inside the 20 in two preseason games.
“I knew it was different when I first saw him punt a ball in April,” Kern said. “I knew that it was going to be a grind. I told him, I’ve been in the league a long time and I’ve seen about three or four people in my entire life hit a ball like he does. So, I knew it was going to be hard, I knew what he was really good at I’m probably not and what I’m really good at he just needs some work on it. So, it was just kind of back and forth a lot and gave it all I had. We’ll just see what happens.”
A Phil Steele second team All-American last season at Colorado State University, Stonehouse averaged a school-record 50.9 yards per punt, including 32 punts of 50 yards or more, 27 punts inside the 20 and a long of 81. He also set the NCAA career record for highest punt average (47.8 yards per punt).
“I think my strength is honestly to help flip the field,” Stonehouse added.
While their preseason numbers may not be too far off from one another, the deciding factor of who stays on the roster may be something Kern simply can’t do anything about.
The 36-year-old carries a $2.75 million cap number — fourth-highest among punters — while Stonehouse is set to make just $705,000. And the Titans have not been shy about getting younger and cheaper whenever possible.
“I’m thankful for whatever happens,” Kern said. “If I’m here, I’m ready to go, I’m ready to roll. If I’m not, I am beyond blessed with the years that I have been here and the friendships that I’ve made, the brothers that I have for the rest of my life. I’m sure thankful for that.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In