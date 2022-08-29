Brett Kern saw the writing on the wall.
He knew it would be difficult to hold off strong-legged rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse, especially after watching him boom punts of 50 or more yards with regularity during training camp and the preseason (he averaged 50.2 yards on 13 punts during the preseason).
Following Tennessee’s 26-23 preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Kern knew it was entirely possible it would be his final time in a Titans locker room. His uncertainties were confirmed on Monday as the Titans informed Stonehouse he was the team’s new starting punter and Kern that he was being released.
"Brett embodies everything we look for in players for the Tennessee Titans," Titans GM Jon Robinson said in a statement. "He has been at the top of his game for a long time in this league, has been an outstanding leader for us, and has been an excellent representation of the Titans in our community. I'm blessed to have worked with him, and on behalf of the entire organization, we wish him all the best moving forward."
In 13 seasons with the Titans, Kern booted 923 punts for 42,333 yards, averaging 45.9 yards per punt and placing 373 punts inside the 20. He also made three Pro Bowls and was a first team All-Pro selection in 2019.
Kern’s 197 games played are the most of any player in the Titans era and the third-most in franchise history behind Bruce Matthews (296) and Elvin Bethea (210). He ends his tenure as Tennessee’s all-time career leader in gross yards per punt (45.9 yards), net yards per punt (40.8) and punts placed inside the 20.
In addition to Kern, the Titans also released safety Adrian Colbert, defensive back Tyree Gillespie and offensive linemen Willie Wright and Hayden Howerton.
Tennessee acquired Gillespie in mid-August from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional late-round draft pick. He had two tackles in two preseason games. The Titans may get their draft pick back if Gillespie making the 53-man roster was part of the trade conditions.
Colbert, who was signed in early August, had five tackles in two preseason games. Wright and Howerton both saw action in the second half of games during the preseason but were unlikely to make the final roster due to the level of offensive line depth including Christian DiLauro, Corey Levin, Jalen McKenzie, Xavier Newman, Jordan Roos and Andrew Rupcich.
Final roster cuts are due Tuesday at 3 p.m. The Titans still have more than 20 players to cut to get to that limit.
