Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck had one of the more decorated careers in franchise history, and now he can add Hall of Famer to his resume.
Bulluck was tabbed as the newest member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Thursday night and he will be inducted into the Hall’s 2023 class.
"Keith Bulluck was the heart and soul of the Tennessee Titans defense for many years. His leadership on and off the field was instrumental in the Titans success of the early 2000's," Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame executive director Brad Willis said. "Keith has made his home in Tennessee for over 20 years, and we're excited to have him as part of our 2023 Hall of Fame Class."
In his 11-year career, including 10 with the Titans, Bulluck totaled 1,109 tackles, 72 passes defensed, 61 tackles for loss, 21 interceptions, 18 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and 13 fumble recoveries. He was a second team All-Pro in 2002 and a first team All-Pro in 2003 and 2007, and he was named to three Pro Bowls.
Bulluck had six 100-tackle seasons and he led the NFL in tackles in 2004 (152). He missed just six games in his NFL career.
A first-round pick of the Titans in 2000 out of Syracuse, Bulluck joins a 2023 Hall of Fame class that includes former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, ex-Memphis football linebacker Tim Harris, MTSU baseball legend Steve Smith, golfer Loren Roberts, Bristol Motor Speedway co-founder Carl R. Moore, ETSU basketball coach and athletics director Les Robinson, and Lady Vols track star and Olympic gold medalist Tianna Madison.
The 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held July 22 at the Omni Nashville Downtown.