While the Tennessee Titans did get defensive back Elijah Molden and guard Rodger Saffold back from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, the team announced it had placed four more players on it.
Receivers Julio Jones and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive back Buster Skrine were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon.
Tennessee’s other transactions included placing cornerback Caleb Farley on the reserve/COVID-19 list from injured reserve, signing offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad and releasing defensive back Nate Brooks from the practice squad.
“We are dealing with it like everybody else is,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “Trying to do what is best for the player and make sure their health and safety is monitored and taken care of, and their family’s health and safety are taken care of. I would say that we are hopeful to get some of those guys back.”
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, 106 players went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday — a new NFL single-day record. Ninety-six tested positive on Monday, including Jones, Westbrook-Ikhine, Dupree and Skrine.
It’s not known if any of the Titans players who tested positive are asymptomatic, but the NFL’s updated COVID-19 protocol states that vaccinated players who are asymptomatic can return to the active roster following two negative tests within 24 hours.
The Center for Disease Control announced on Monday that isolation time for asymptomatic individuals was cut from 10 days down to five, followed by five days of wearing a mask around other people. The NFL has had discussions of amending their COVID-19 protocols to reflect the updated CDC guidelines.
“They pull up and they test, they stay in their car, they are tested and then they leave and go home,” Vrabel said of the routine players on the COVD list go through. “They Zoom meet. They Zoom meet in all three phases. Then the ones that are having no symptoms, I think they are starting to try to do some working out or based on how they feel, try to do some things that would normally help them and get them up moving around.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.