Wide receiver Julio Jones has been a Tennessee Titan for less than two months and he’s already making headlines, but not for the right reasons.
Along with former teammate and current business partner Roddy White, Jones is facing allegations of alleged fraud and money laundering, according to court records obtained on Tuesday.
Genetixs, a California-based cannabis company, filed suit against Jones and White’s company SLW Holdings – one of five subdivisions that make up Genetixs – maintaining that sales numbers from cannabis sales totaling nearly $3 million per month have not been reported for the last five months.
“The vague allegations against SLW Holdings LLC and its members Roddy White and Julio Jones are meritless,” Jones’ attorney Rafe Emanuel told the Tennessean. “In May, SLW obtained a temporary restraining order in a related civil case to prevent unlawful conduct involving Genetixs LLC. In reply, the defendants argued conspiracy theories that were not proven by evidence in court, nor were they substantiated before any agency.”
The lawsuit alleges that Jones and White colluding with John and Shaun Van Beek to run a black-market cannabis operation out of the Genetixs building while hiding the profits. Genetixs is now claiming it faces the possibility of losing its cannabis license due to the incident.
All four defendants are facing charges of conspiracy to defraud, conversion, breach of fiduciary duty, aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty and fraud, breach of member’s duty of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment, accounting, declaratory relief, civil conspiracy to defraud and injunctive relief.
The Titans have not publicly commented on Jones’ situation.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.