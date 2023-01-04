The Tennessee Titans have been perhaps the most snake-bitten team over the last two seasons when it comes to injuries. So it’s only fitting that they’re attempting to win the AFC South in Week 18 with a quarterback who wasn’t on their roster two weeks ago.
Though Joshua Dobbs has only one start under his belt, Titans coach Mike Vrabel is gambling on the QB. And as he preps the sixth-year QB for Saturday’s winner-take-all matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Vrabel is pushing all of his chips to the middle of the table — opting to start Dobbs instead of rookie Malik Willis.
“He has a nice confident calmness to him," Vrabel said of Dobbs. "He communicated well with the players, with [offensive coordinator] Todd [Downing], [quarterbacks coach] Pat [O’Hara] and Malik about what he saw. I saw him communicate with the receivers afterwards. He is an intelligent player. It has been really nice having him around, working with him and getting to know him. I have always admired him from afar, his career, and what he has done.”
In his lone start, Dobbs threw for nearly as many yards (232) as Willis did in his three starts combined (234) with more pass plays of 30 yards or more (three) than Willis had (one). And that was without the benefit of Derrick Henry and his 95.3 yards rushing per game and 13 rushing touchdowns.
Though Dobbs doesn’t have much familiarity taking starters reps this late in the season, he has been on a playoff team before (2020 Pittsburgh Steelers). And although Sunday’s game isn’t technically a playoff game, Dobbs and the Titans are treating it like one.
“The game and the magnitude of the game with everything around it is what you dream of playing NFL football,” Dobbs said. “You want to play meaningful football, especially in December and January. You want to play in those playoff games. I've watched and been a part of teams that have been a part of that.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_