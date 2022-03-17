In a move that was anticipated for weeks, the Tennessee Titans cut veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Tuesday.
While a necessary move — cutting Jenkins saved Tennessee nearly $7 million — it also signaled that the metaphorical training wheels were being taken off 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley and third-round pick Elijah Molden.
In his lone season in Tennessee, Jenkins had 55 tackles, six passed defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. He allowed 55 completions on 90 targets (61 completion percentage) and allowed 11.2 yards per completion. While a solid contributor, Jenkins’ production simply didn’t justify his salary.
Farley, who has a concerning injury history, played in just three games during his rookie season after tearing his ACL in a Week 6 win over the Buffalo Bills. It’s the second time Farley tore his ACL after suffering the same injury in 2017 at Virginia Tech.
The 23-year-old CB has now suffered four major injuries over the last five years, including two major back surgeries in addition to the pair of ACL tears. In fact, Farley was flagged by many teams during the pre-draft process due to his medical history, causing him to fall to the Titans at pick No. 22.
Nonetheless, Titans General Manager Jon Robinson is essentially putting all of his eggs in the Farley basket next season, banking on him to hold up for a full season as the team’s No. 2 cornerback behind Kristian Fulton, who emerged as one of the league’s top cover corners last year.
"It's just unfortunate what happened with Caleb," Robinson told the team’s official website at the Super Bowl. "He was excited to get back on the field, and had a couple of good weeks of practice, and then [he was injured]. He knows what he has to do, and he's working extremely hard with our training staff, rehabbing and trying to get back out there. I am excited to see him get out there and help the football team."
If Farley’s rookie season was a letdown, then Molden’s should be considered a success. The former Washington Husky played in 16 of 17 games, and from Week 3 on played like a top 20 cornerback.
Over that span, he ranked 12th in percentage of successful throws against (34.8), 16th in completion percentage against (47.8), 21st in QBR against (63.1) and 23rd in yards per target allowed (5.96), while ranking second among all rookie CBs in all four categories.
Molden played 61 percent of the Titans defensive snaps, 17 percent of special teams snaps, and he led all Titans players with 37 blitzes and led all Titans defensive backs with six QB pressures and five QB hurries.
"I thought Elijah played some good football for us, similar to what you saw on the Washington film when you watched him," Robinson continued. "He's instinctive. He was around the ball, was aggressive.”
Fulton proved he could hold his own in 2021, ready to shoulder the burden of shutting down the opposing team’s top receiver. In parting with Jenkins, Robinson sent a clear message to Farley and Molden that he’s gambling big on them.
Also on Tuesday, The Titans added cornerback A.J. Moore from the Houston Texans.
Moore played in 12 games in 2021, contributing nine tackles and a forced fumble while playing primarily on special teams. The 26-year-old Moore saw the field on just five percent of Houston’s defensive snaps, but he played 85 percent of the team’s special teams snaps.
In four seasons with Houston, Moore played in 55 games, including five starts, and registered just 69 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed.
