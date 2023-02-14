Todd Downing had a forgettable run as offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, but it didn’t take him long to find another gig.
Multiple reports on Monday indicate that Downing is expected to join the New York Jets as the team’s new passing game coordinator under new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
The Jets had the No. 15 passing offense in the NFL in 2022, averaging 219 yards per game. However, they had the second-fewest passing touchdowns in the league (15). Under Downing’s guidance, the Titans ranked 24th and 30th in passing offense, respectively, in 2021 and 2022.
The system the Titans ran the last two years under Downing is similar to what Hackett ran as the offensive coordinator during his run with Green Bay.
The 42-year-old Downing was fired by the Titans in January after a two-year stint as OC. He served a 48-hour jail sentence at the beginning of February in Williamson County from his DUI arrest in November.
Downing spent two seasons as the Titans tight ends coach before he was promoted to offensive coordinator. He spent five seasons as a passing game coordinator with the Detroit Lions (2012-13), Buffalo Bills (2014) and Las Vegas Raiders (2015-16) before he joined the Titans in 2019.
The Jets, who are reportedly in the market for a new starting quarterback, could be in play for former Raiders QB Derek Carr or Ryan Tannehill, should the Titans part ways with him as the offseason progresses.
