Nearly one year ago, inside linebacker Jayon Brown re-signed with the Tennessee Titans on a team-friendly deal that on the surface looked to be one of the steals of free agency.
But following a sub-par 2021 season during which he recorded just 55 tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in 10 games, the Titans let Brown walk at the start of free agency.
Five seasons and 385 tackles into his career, Brown has a new home after agreeing to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders, the franchise announced on Thursday.
“To the city of Nashville @Titans, thank you for an amazing 5 years!” Brown said in an Instagram post on Thursday. “This experience has been a dream come true. Appreciate my teammates, all the support throughout the years helping me grow as a player and a man. Nashville will always be a home and has been so dope to live & play in. Thank you for the great memories!”
Brown was considered one of the better coverage linebackers, regularly ranking among the league’s best when lining up against tight ends and running backs. But injuries derailed any momentum he had built.
An elbow injury limited Brown to just 10 games in 2020 and a knee injury kept him out of seven games in 2021. He was also a healthy scratch in Week 18 against Houston.
Brown was passed on the depth chart by David Long, who played in 16 games including five starts, and Zach Cunningham, who tallied 26 tackles and three tackles for loss in four games with Tennessee after he was claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans. Tennessee also has 2021 third-round pick Monty Rice waiting in line behind Long and Cunningham.
A fifth-round pick of the Titans in 2017, Brown totaled 385 tackles, 28 passes defensed, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and four interceptions during his five seasons with the Titans.
Fellow inside linebacker Rashaan Evans remains unsigned.
