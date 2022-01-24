Two seasons ago, the Tennessee Titans’ pass rush — or lack thereof — was deemed most responsible for the team’s disappointing ouster in the wild card round of the playoffs, and the largest reason why the Titans couldn’t get past the truly elite teams in the AFC.
But after an NFL playoff record nine-sack performance against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in Saturday’s AFC divisional round loss at Nissan Stadium, the blame rested anywhere but the pass rush.
No, Saturday served as the sobering wake-up call that perhaps the underlying issue holding Tennessee back from being a true Super Bowl contender is the quarterback.
“Obviously, the guy pulling the trigger is going to get blamed; I mean, that's just what happens,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “But we all have to do a better job of taking care of the football. Nobody feels worse than Ryan [Tannehill] does.”
True, it could be argued that Ryan Tannehill drew a shorter stick than perhaps any other QB in the regular season in terms of having to do more with less. He was without Derrick Henry for nine games, A.J. Brown for four, Julio Jones for seven, and he had nothing remotely resembling a competent tight end.
But against the Bengals on Saturday, Tannehill had no excuses. He had his full complement of weapons, plus D’Onta Foreman, who carved out a role as a bruising power back, and Dontrell Hilliard, who became a true weapon out of the backfield on third down, in Henry’s absence.
Tannehill had a fully healthy offensive line, which gave up just one sack to a team that tied for the 11th-most sacks in the regular season. And yet, with seemingly everything working in his favor, Tannehill threw three interceptions and posted his worst QBR (10.4) since he became the Titans starter in 2019.
“Well, I don't think Ryan or myself or anybody did enough to win the game,” Vrabel continued. “That's how it goes. It's never going to be about one person, not as long as I'm the head coach, which will be a while. … But we can't turn the ball over, we know that. We can't get stopped on downs. Those are all the things we talk about and reasons why you lose. Our third-down conversion wasn't good enough, our ability to score touchdowns in the red zone, but we all have to play better, we have to coach better.”
Sure, some of the 33-year-old QB’s struggles can probably be explained away by the departure of Arthur Smith, the Titans’ offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. Tannehill seemingly resurrected his career under Smith’s guidance, passing for 55 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.
But in Todd Downing’s first year as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator, Tannehill didn’t just regress; he completely fell off the wagon. He had the fewest single-season touchdown passes (21) when starting 16 or more games since his rookie season.
His 14 interceptions were the most he’d thrown since his second year in the NFL, and his 89.6 passer rating was his lowest since the 2015 season. Including Saturday’s playoff loss, Tannehill had more games this year with an interception (nine) than games without one (eight).
Tannehill struggled with things in 2021 that he’d handled with ease the previous two years such as progressing through his reads, fitting the ball into tight windows, picking up blitzes and spotting wide-open WRs as the pocket was collapsing.
This year it seemed like Tannehill’s intangibles had all but disappeared. Gone were the undoubted decision-making skills, the trust to not turn the ball over and the ability to deliver in the clutch.
“We will go back and look at everything,” Tannehill said. “It was a lot of things where I think can grow from, learn from, throughout this year in what happened. I felt like we overcame a lot but when you go home in this sort of fashion it leaves a lot to be desired.”
It seemed as if all of Titans fans' fears about Tannehill packing it in in the playoffs became all the more real. In five postseason games with Tennessee, Tannehill has completed 69 of 110 passes for 754 yards, seven touchdowns, five interceptions and a passer rating of just 85.6. He’s never thrown for more than 220 yards and he’s only had one game with more than 20 completions in the playoffs.
“We have got to win these critical playoff games,” Tannehill stated. “We overcame a lot to be here, but at the end of the day we have got to play really good and make the plays necessary to win the games in January.”
So, where do the Titans go from here?
Unless something monumentally bizarre happens, Tannehill will be Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2022. Releasing him is not an option. His ‘22 cap hit will rise to $38.6 million and cutting him will result in $57.4 million in dead cap money, according to Over the Cap.
There's also virtually no way Tennessee can bring in a marquee name like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Derek Carr.
The best that disgruntled Titans fans can hope for is for the team to use a draft pick on a quarterback in April. If Jon Robinson moves up from 26th to the middle of the first round, he could likely net North Carolina's Sam Howell, Liberty's Malik Willis or Ole Miss' Matt Corral. Perceived top QB prospect Kenny Pickett will likely be gone in the top 15.
Or the Titans could use a mid-round pick on a player like Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Nevada’s Carson Strong or WKU’s Bailey Zappe.
Either way, as Tannehill moves into the final two years of his cap-crippling contract, and closes in on 35, the Titans better start considering succession plans for the end of the 2023 season now.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
I'm sorry, Anthony Firkser is a very dependable tight end.
