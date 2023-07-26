The old saying that a picture is worth a thousand words may be applicable to the Titans’ present situation at right tackle.
The Titans have known they needed to fill a starting vacancy at that position ever since last month, when the NFL suspended Nicholas Petit-Frere for the first six games of the 2023 season. Petit-Frere violated the league’s gambling policy by betting while at the team’s facility, though he didn’t bet on football.
One candidate for the job is free agent George Fant, who worked out for the Titans on Saturday, along with Chris Hubbard, another offensive lineman.
Asked about the workouts, Titans coach Mike Vrabel didn’t divulge much, saying, "Yeah, we had Hubbard and Fant in for a workout. Nothing new to report there with a signing.”
But later in the day, it became apparent Fant had been at the Titans facility on Tuesday, as a picture of him — strolling through team the parking lot — appeared in a photo gallery on the team’s website. The picture was removed after it started making the rounds on social media.
Fant seemed to get a chuckle out of it, responding to one fan on Twitter who asked if there was any news forthcoming: “Na I was just at the wrong door,” Fant replied, adding a laughing emoji.
He wasn’t signed by the end of the day, but it would seem to be a good sign that Fant is on hand.
The 6-5, 322-pound Fant, a Bowling Green, Ky., native and Western Kentucky alum, has plenty of experience at both tackle positions during his six-year NFL career.
He played 309 snaps at right tackle last season for the New York Jets and 207 at left tackle. In 2020, Fant played 689 snaps at right tackle, 139 at left tackle.
The 31-year-old Fant, who’s started in 60 of his 83 NFL games, did not have good blocking numbers last season, per Pro Football Focus. He posted an overall grade of 48.4 — 56.3 as a run blocker and 46.7 as a pass blocker. In 514 pass-blocking snaps, Fant allowed five sacks, eight quarterback hits and 14 quarterback hurries.
But the numbers were much better two seasons ago when he was healthier. In 2021, Fant had an overall grade of 71.1 — 59.9 as a run blocker and 75.1 as a pass blocker. In 889 pass-blocking snaps that year, Fant allowed one sack, three quarterback hits and 14 quarterback hurries.
What if things don’t work out with Fant, who’s the top free-agent tackle on the market?
Vrabel listed several other possibilities for the starter’s job, noting that Jamarco Jones has been working initially at the position. The 6-4, 293-pound Jones has 36 games of NFL experience, including seven starts, but has played more guard than tackle during his career.
Other candidates Vrabel mentioned were 2023 sixth-round draft pick Jaelyn Dunan, as well as three undrafted free agents who also have no NFL game experience — Andrew Rupcich, John Ojukwu and John Leglue.
Vrabel didn’t rule out moving either of two other presumed starters — left guard Peter Skoronski or right guard Daniel Brunskill — to right tackle. Skoronski, the team’s first-round pick last April, played left tackle in college and Brunskill has played over 300 snaps at right tackle in his NFL career. But it didn’t sound as if a switch of either player to right tackle was imminent.
“I kind of like where [Skoronski is] at right now and what that looks like inside,” Vrabel said. “But I wouldn't say [moving him to right tackle] would be off the table. It's just not what we're going to do [Wednesday at practice]. But I think that could be a possibility potentially.”
The Titans have plenty of challenges to deal with at offensive line during training camp.
Petit-Frere was actually the only returning starter at the same position. Andre Dillard looks like he’ll get the first crack at replacing Taylor Lewan at left tackle, Skoronski appears to be penciled in at left guard, Aaron Brewer is switching from guard to center, and Brunskill looks like the favorite at right guard.
The Titans surrendered 49 sacks last year, tied for fifth-most in the NFL.
“I’m not nervous [about the line’s depth],” Vrabel said. “But we have to be better up front. We’ve got to protect our quarterback. That’s what happens in this league when your quarterback gets hit. They turn the ball over, they get hurt.
“So no, I’m, not nervous. I’m excited to see guys compete. I’m excited to see guys develop a role, a position and versatility.”