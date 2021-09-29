There has been a tangible difference between the Tennessee Titans pass rush from last year to this year.
The team’s problem, however, lies in keeping enough of its outside linebackers and edge rushers healthy.
On Tuesday, the Titans put outside linebackers Rashad Weaver and Derick Roberson on injured reserve and signed outside linebacker Sharif Finch to the practice squad.
This comes just two days after prized free agent Bud Dupree sat out Sunday's win against the Indianapolis Colts. Dupree was active but available only for emergency use.
Finch, 25, previously spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Titans, totaling 40 tackles and six tackles for loss in 26 games, before joining the New York Jets last season. Finch’s addition should help add depth to Tennessee’s pass rush; he registered nine quarterback pressures, five QB hurries, four QB hits and 3.5 sacks in his two previous seasons with the Titans.
Weaver reportedly suffered a broken right fibula in Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed on Monday morning that the rookie would miss some time. The 6-foot-4 outside linebacker did not play in Tennessee’s Week 1 loss against the Arizona Cardinals, but he did see limited action in Weeks 2 and 3.
Against the Seahawks, Weaver played 14 special teams snaps and a single defensive snap, and against the Colts, he played 11 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps while registering two tackles.
Roberson did not play against Indianapolis, and he was listed on the team’s injury report the last two weeks with a knee injury. He recorded three tackles in the season opener against the Cardinals but hasn’t seen the field since.
The Titans, who had just 19 sacks in 16 games last year, are currently tied for the seventh-most sacks in the NFL (seven). Of those seven, 5.5 have come from either outside linebackers or edge rushers.
