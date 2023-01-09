The Jacksonville Jaguars had an improbable run to the AFC South championship that culminated in Saturday’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.
But as impressive as the Jags were down the stretch, the Titans' collapse — a seven-game losing streak that included two losses to the Jaguars — was of equal notoriety.
The Titans held the Jags to just 19 yards rushing on 14 carries, but Trevor Lawrence threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, and a Josh Allen 37-yard fumble return for a touchdown off a Rayshawn Jenkins strip sack in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter drove the final nail into the Titans' coffin.
Below is a roundup of what Jaguars players and coaches said following their Week 18 win over the Titans:
HC Doug Pederson on unseating the Titans for the division title:
"I'm just proud of these guys, to be in this position, to be the AFC South champion and just to know the journey that it took us to get here. It's just a step in the direction we want to go. I want it to be sustainable. I just don't want to be like, 'OK, you were the 2022 champs and not in '23.' You want to be competing for this division every year."
Pederson on playing the Titans:
"These games are never easy, and I don't care what the score is. I just want more points than the opponent. That's a great football team. My hat's off to Mike [Vrabel]. He had his guys ready to go. It's always a physical game with them.”
Pederson on winning Jaguars fourth-ever division title:
“They take it to heart. It's something that we can continue to build upon. We're not where we need to be or want to be, but at the same time, we're building it, and we're building it one — kind of one piece, one player, one game at a time, and this was a really good start for us this year."
QB Trevor Lawrence on beating the Titans for the division title:
"We had to win a ton of games down the stretch. We were able to do it. We never lost faith or belief in ourselves. How we got here was just taking it one week at a time. We gave ourselves a shot, and we went and took it tonight, so it feels really good. To do what we've been able to do the past five games and give ourselves a chance, that's really hard to do.”
Lawrence on winning six of last seven to win the division:
"Nobody ever lost faith. Everyone believed in one another. We never started pointing the finger. We lost five straight, and we just got tighter. After the bye week, we started correcting some things and started rolling. It's cool to see a team come together like we have, and we're just excited to get another opportunity next week."
WR Marvin Jones Jr. on the Jaguars’ home-field advantage:
"[The fans] deserve everything. It was good to see a sea of teal. When [the Titans] made a play, there was nobody that was celebrating. It was all good. They deserve it. This team deserves a winner. That's the culture we're obviously building here.”
LB Josh Allen on overcoming 13-7 halftime deficit:
“We were down, but we weren’t out of the fight. We’ve been in that situation before. We knew what we had to do to win this game. Stop the run, pressure the quarterback, create takeaways.”
Allen on defending Josh Dobbs and Derrick Henry:
“We kind of knew how the game was going. They were running the ball and then they were throwing the ball quick. If [Dobbs] was going to draw back the pass, he was going to draw it out quick, so the sense of urgency has to be there. It’s the playing for one another. It’s knowing if he does his part, I’m going to do my part, and we’re going to win this game.”
S Rayshawn Jenkins on strip sack of Josh Dobbs:
“He was still holding the ball, and I said, ‘Let’s go for the ball, man. I know the sack is already there, let’s be great, let’s make the great play, let’s swat at this ball,’ and I was fortunate to get it.”