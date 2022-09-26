The Las Vegas Raiders nearly pulled off a 14-point comeback against the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Nissan Stadium, but a failed 2-point conversion with 1:14 left in the game sealed the Titans’ first win of the season.
Quarterback Derek Carr marched the Raiders down the field on a 14-play, 81-yard touchdown drive but his pass on the subsequent 2-point conversion was tipped by Titans linebacker Dylan Cole before safety Kevin Byard batted it away.
Below is a roundup of some of the top quotes from Raiders coaches and players following the game:
Head coach Josh McDaniels on how the Titans defended the Raiders in the red zone:
“Yeah, we had some opportunities. We definitely were able to move the ball. But when you get down there, you have to either run it in if they're going to play coverage or find some single matchups because they were double teaming a couple of our guys at times during the course of the game for sure and be able to poke it in that way. Just overall execution, you know? Had a few penalties down there that hurt us, and we’ve got to eliminate those obviously before we're going to be able to put it in. Situational football. We talk a lot about it. We try to work on it a lot and it hurt us today in the red zone, and we're very good on third down, obviously.”
McDaniels on the Titans use of Derrick Henry as a receiver:
“I mean, we're playing a lot of zone early in the game and trying to focus on the running game and try to stop – limit that as much as we could. Then they were dumping the ball down there too when we were playing zone. I thought (Ryan) Tannehill made a few good reads just to give him the ball in some space and let him get some positive plays. I think the biggest thing with him is tackling. If they catch a short pass, the biggest thing we have to do is get him on the ground. I thought he extended some of those plays, obviously, with his running after he had the ball in his hands.”
McDaniels on the Titans pass game:
“I just thought they had a good gameplan coming out. They tried to mix it up a little bit. (Ryan) Tannehill made some really good plays in the first half, I thought, and those things counter the running game. Just all in all, everybody's got to do their job the right way if you want to stop somebody like that.”
QB Derek Carr on how the Titans defended the 2-point conversion:
“They pulled the backside safety, they had (Kevin) Byard on Darren (Waller). Darren had to move to get inside, and the backside safety was coming so I had to throw it back shoulder so that guy wouldn’t pick it, so same conversation. I was just trying to give Darren a chance high in the back of the end zone and we didn’t hit it.”
TE Darren Waller on how the Titans defended him on the 2-point conversion:
“You’ve got to secure the catch first and foremost and I didn't do that. I tried to turn up and make a play at the goal line, and you can't do that, especially in key moments in a game like that. We talk about (inaudible) all the time, and that was a fundamental error by me, but I don’t hold myself to a standard of perfection. I'm going to mess up sometimes, but I know that I’m going to bounce back. One day can’t define me, one play can’t define me. I’ve just got to continue to show up and give every single thing I got.”