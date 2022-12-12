The Tennessee Titans' grip on the AFC South got a little looser following Sunday’s 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.
Trevor Lawrence carved up a porous Titans secondary for a career-high 368 yards passing and three touchdowns while tight end Evan Engram set career bests in receiving yards (162) and touchdowns (2) and tied a career-high 11 receptions.
Despite Derrick Henry’s 121-yard, one-touchdown performance, the Titans couldn’t get much else going offensively. Ryan Tannehill passed for 254 yards and two scores while mixing the ball around to Chig Okonkwo (6 receptions, 45 yards, TD), Austin Hooper (5 receptions, 68 yards), and Robert Woods (5 receptions, 49 yards), however, Tennessee’s offense mustered just 183 yards of total offense in the second, third and fourth quarters.
The Titans (7-6) hold a two-game lead over the Jaguars (5-8) with four games left in the regular season. The two teams will rematch on Jan. 8 in the regular season finale.
Below is a roundup of what Jaguars players and coaches said after their Week 14 win over the Titans:
HC Doug Pederson on Jacksonville’s first win in Tennessee since 2013:
“Obviously on the road against a great football team here in Nashville, where we obviously haven't done well [winning] means a lot. Means a lot to myself, the organization, to the Khans to be able to do that, and then for the players to really play well.”
Pederson on forcing Titans to commit four turnovers:
“You put pressure on a quarterback and balls tend to have to either miss the targets a little bit … so I think the pressure and then the guys were in the right spots and made some really critical, or key, I should say, takeaways in this football game. But hats off to the defense. It's a little bit of a rough start with them running the football, which we knew coming in that that's what they do and they do it well. But kind of settled in the football game and handled our business much better.”
Pederson on holding Derrick Henry to 25 yards in quarters 2-4:
“We talked all week about it's going to take 11 on defense to stop this running game, and it's a really good run game. And we were able to do that. Penetration, getting some guys in the backfield on the early downs to trip him up. I'll say this too, offensively when you get a lead, and I've been on the other side where we're behind and then next thing you know, you got to put the ball in the air and it kind of takes a guy like Derrick Henry out, not out of the game, but, you know, minimizes his opportunities. So just a great job. Our defense, after that first quarter and a half or so of doing that.”
QB Trevor Lawrence on his 1-yard TD run in the third quarter:
“Honestly, I probably should have handed it, but, like I had [Dylan Cole] on the edge, he stepped down one or two steps and I really felt like I could out-run him to the pylon and that’s just what I did. Luckily, got the stiff arm but he recovered a little better than I thought he would so it was close to being a [tackle for loss]. That’s one of those plays if you make it, it’s great like it was, but if you don’t make them, it’s a bad play to take a TFL on the goal line.”
LB Josh Allen on forcing the Titans into four turnovers:
“We’re waiting on the next one. When you get one, you just wait on the next one because you know they’re going to come. They come in bunches. If we got one sack, you get two sacks, they come in bunches. You get one turnover, you get another one pretty quick, and they come in bunches. Every time they made a mistake, we were there to capitalize on it.”
Allen on beating the Titans at Nissan Stadium:
“I've never done it. I've never done it in my career here. I know we’re building something special, we talked about this. We know that this was one of the things that we had to do to get to where we need to be. So now we got to move on. We got two games in the next 12 days. We got to be ready for that and go get the next one.”
WR Zay Jones on possibly rematching in Week 17 for the division:
“They're a good team. We got to play them again. You've got to be focused. But as far as our division goes, we got some games coming up that can really turn the tide for us. I'm not sure about all the variables that need to happen if there’s something as far as us controlling what we can. It's sitting right in front of us.”
TE Evan Engram on beating the Titans at Nissan Stadium:
“We had a nice little history lesson this week on the history between these two teams. Man, where we are in our season and what we kind of have to do this last stretch of games, this one was big. We kind of got a glimpse of that last night and some motivation. And we came out and we were ready. We had a great week of practice, we had fun at practice and we just trusted our process and we put our process to the test today. Defense, offense, special teams had a big one called back, which is unfortunate. But, you know, we all answered the bell today. It just was fun.”