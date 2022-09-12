The New York Giants reeled off 13 unanswered points before punching in a 2-point conversion with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter to cap off a double-digit comeback win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
It’s the Giants first season-opening win in the last six seasons, and the first time they’ve been above .500 since September of 2016.
Below is a roundup of some of the top quotes from Giants coaches and players following the game:
Daboll on going for two:
“Going for the win. We’re going to be aggressive. That’s what we want to do. That’s the mindset I want the players to have. If it didn’t work, I could [live] with it. I thought that was the right decision. You’re an inch away or whatever it was. I trust Saquon [Barkley]. ... I said, ‘If we score, I’m going for two, you guys good with that?’ And they said, ‘F-yeah.’”
Daboll on thoughts during Randy Bullock’s field goal attempt:
“How was I feeling? I was hoping the son of a b---- would miss it. You know, it's funny. It's a special moment because it's my first win but last year coming here for the Buffalo game, I lost my grandfather on the airplane as I was landing. So, that was weighing heavy on me after the game.”
Giants RB Saquon Barkley on going for two:
“When we scored, I was on the field, and I saw him put up the two sign and we kind of made eye contact. He gave me that look, and I knew what the play was going to be. He gave me that look and I kind of looked back at him and said, ‘F-yeah.’ We called it up and we were able to execute the play and get in. He’s a man of his word. He told us he’s going to be aggressive. He told us he’s going to lean on the players to make plays. In that situation, he did exactly that. When you have a coach like that, it’s definitely going to make you go out there and fight for him and execute in those situations.”
Barkley on trying to out-perform Derrick Henry:
“I'm very competitive. At the end of day, I guess probably a little bit. But the reality is, like I said earlier in the week, I'm not playing Derrick Henry. I have nothing but respect for him. He's a heck of a player, one of the best players in the league. It's not like just competing against him. I'm not looking to see what my numbers are, his numbers. It’s more like, you're peaking a little bit more. This guy, any moment, can keep breaking a long one. That's more of respect, I guess you can say. Obviously, we were able to get the win. Nothing but luck to him and wish the best of luck this season.”
Barkley on New York’s 13-point comeback:
“How we responded. Obviously, the win helps that, but being down 13-0 against a great team — Tennessee's been very successful in this league for a very long time. They have a whole bunch of great players over there. No one came in and hit the panic button. We came here and we said, ‘We have 30 minutes. It's going to be a dogfight.’ Defense came out, got three-and-out right away. O-line did an amazing job on blocking. Got me one on the corner. They would pop a long one and then finish off and that one touchdown, that kind of created the momentum. There’s something special when you feed off each other. Special teams made plays. Defense made plays. We've made plays. All three phases made plays. That's important.”
Giants WR Sterling Shepard on when he knew the Giants would go for two:
“I knew that before the game even started. He told us he wasn’t going to coach scared and that’s exactly what he did. I mean, we all knew it. We knew we were going to go for it because he told us last night. He said, 'I am not going to coach scared,' and I believe everything the man says.”
Shepard on beating Titans CB Kristian Fulton on his 65-yard TD:
“[I was thinking] it’s over with. I wasn’t going to be denied on that one. It has been a long time coming, a long road for me so I just thank God, man. It was some dark times going through recovery.”
Giants QB Daniel Jones on going for two:
“Well, [Daboll has] been very clear throughout training camp and throughout the week preparing for this game that he's going to be aggressive in those situations and give us the chance to execute. So, I wasn't surprised. I don't think any of us were surprised by that at all.”
