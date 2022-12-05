The Philadelphia Eagles had a clear game plan in Sunday’s 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans: contain Derrick Henry and pressure Ryan Tannehill.
They did exactly that, limiting Henry to just 30 yards on 11 carries — his second-lowest rushing output of the season — while sacking Tannehill six times and pressuring him on 41.9 percent of his drop backs, per Pro Football Focus.
Tannehill threw for 141 yards and a touchdown but the Eagles defense swarmed the Titans all game, holding them to just 209 yards of total offense and 11 first downs.
Below is a roundup of what Eagles players said after Philly’s dominating win over Tennessee in Week 13:
WR A.J. Brown on beating the Titans:
"This one meant a lot to me. Early on, I had mixed emotions about the trade and everything, and I'd be lying to you to say I didn't circle this game. … It was fun going against my old team, some teammates that mean a lot to me. We were clicking today. We just had it rolling out there."
Brown on wanting revenge on Titans:
"It's been personal since the trade to be honest. I've just been trying to keep it down. That's where I wanted to be and things didn't work out and it was kind of just, 'here you go — we don't want you anymore,' and you kind of just get pushed to the side. In that situation for me, I had to grow up quick."
Brown on beating Tre Avery for his second touchdown:
"[Avery] is not looking at me, and I'm looking at the ball. I think me having a darker visor kind of helps out a lot. I see him and I see the ball, so he doesn't know where the ball is. I just try to stay calm as long as possible. … And then I looked up and peeked at the ball, and it was in the air. I was like, 'I've got to try and stay calm.' And it was already close, so I was just trying to create some room even if I had to push him off or do whatever I had to do to make the catch."
QB Jalen Hurts on wanting to beat the Titans for Brown:
"I think the whole world knew what it meant to him based off of who he is, how he is and how he responds to certain things. I'm happy that he put on a show. He's a special player and a good friend. He's a real special player. I know that we make a big deal about it, but hopefully we can move on from it now. He did what he did, and on to the next."
LB Hassan Reddick on holding Derrick Henry to 30 yards:
“We stopped the run, which made them one-dimensional. That’s one of our goals each and every week. We made them one-dimensional and we let our dogs pin our ears back and get after the QB today.”
Reddick on being more physical than the Titans:
“Somebody always looks physical until somebody more physical comes around. That’s basically what happened today. We knew they were a physical team. One of our points of emphasis was to dominate them, to go put on film and show the rest of the league that we are one of the most physical, if not the most physical team in the NFL.”
DE Brandon Graham on holding Derrick Henry to 30 yards:
“I felt like everybody’s attitude was to stop Derrick. That’s all we kept hearing, ‘This is what they’re going to do, they’re going to run the ball, they’re going to screen us, and they’re going to ... play-action for deep shots.’ That’s exactly what we got and I feel like it started from the jump. People were meeting him at the line, making tackles. I saw Marcus Epps come through and chop that leg down, I just felt like people had an attitude to get him on the ground.”
DE Josh Sweat on sacking Tannehill six times:
"It was like a race to the quarterback. We just had some opportunities. Inside, outside, we just kept coming. We knew that if we stopped the run, we could put them in tough situations. They're a tough team, a physical team, but we are as well. I think we showed that. We smelled some blood and went at it."
WR DeVonta Smith on the Eagles throwing for 386 yards:
"With this offense, you never know what you're going to get that day, so you go out there, whatever working for us that day, that's what we're going to stick with. It's amazing. You never know what to expect, so you always have to be ready, but it's fun when you see everybody getting what they deserve, the hard work paying off, it's just fun when you see everybody getting theirs."
Smith on the Eagles' high-powered offense:
"We can attack you in a number of different ways. What we did last week and what we did today — two different ways of beating you. That's just us. When we're putting it all together, it is tough to stop us."
FS Reed Blankenship on being more physical than the Titans:
"We just came to play. We knew that Tennessee was a physical team and everybody said they didn't know if we could be a physical team just like them. They had to match us today and that's what we wanted to do."