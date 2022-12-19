Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert came up clutch when needed, driving L.A. 52 yards on six plays for the game-winning field goal with four seconds left, handing the Tennessee Titans a 17-14 loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
It was Tennessee’s fourth straight loss after winning seven of its previous eight games.
Herbert threw for 313 yards with two interceptions while completing 28 of 42 passes — none bigger than his 35-yard completion to Mike Williams that got the Chargers to the Titans 20-yard line and set up Cameron Dicker’s game-winning 43-yard field goal.
Below is a roundup of what Chargers players and coaches said after their Week 15 win over the Titans:
HC Brandon Staley on beating the Titans:
"That's a good football team. They've been in the playoffs three straight years, probably going to go four. They have a lot of players that have been in big games. To beat them after they've lost three games, they were playing with a lot of purpose.”
Staley on getting after Ryan Tannehill:
"I thought we rushed the passer well. We put a lot of pressure on the quarterback today. I felt like we got a lot of quality inside and outside pressure. It wasn't just perimeter pressure, we had good pressure up the middle. We had good rushes from linebackers. With as much attention that's being put on Khalil Mack, I think that we've had other people step up. You saw Chris Rumph, Kyle Van Noy, Joe Gaziano and our linebackers were rushing.”
Staley on containing Derrick Henry:
"Knock-back, edges, second-level, swarm — that's what it was today. We tackled well. We didn't have any of these catastrophic misses. … We tackled well today and we were coming to hit him today. So often you feel the yards after contact because you're kind of absorbing him, and I didn't feel that today. I felt like our guys were aggressive."
LB Drue Tranquill on keeping Henry from breaking out:
"[Henry] is a great back. Still probably the king of running backs in the NFL when you just look at physically he's able to do and the wear and tear he's able to put on the defense. But man, down some guys, we came out and we were just playing together.”
QB Justin Herbert on leading L.A.’s game-winning drive:
“We know that we have special receivers, a great offensive line blocking and Mike Williams goes and makes the plays. To be able to go through that and deal with as much adversity as we did today and not be able to score points and turnovers and things like that, for those guys to hang tough, believe in the defense and believe in each other, it was really good to see for us.”
OL Corey Linsley on L.A. rushing for 2 TDs against the Titans run defense
"That was a goal for us. We had a feeling the way [the Titans] were going to play that it was going to be that type of game where we were going to have to be productive, especially in the red zone. Especially in certain situations in terms of running the ball.”
Linsley on matching the Titans’ physicality:
"We knew the onus was going to be on us given the style of defense they play and the looks they were giving us.”
Linsley on Herbert throwing for 313 yards against the Titans secondary:
"Oh man, it was awesome. He was dicing them. We really had no doubt going out on the field. We were like, 'We're going to get this thing done.' Full belief in Justin. Everything he can do, we've seen. It was really cool.”