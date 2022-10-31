The Tennessee Titans remained the hottest team in the AFC, running their win streak to five games after holding off the Houston Texans 17-10 on Sunday at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
In his first career star, rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed 6 of 10 passes for 55 yards and an interception while Derrick Henry continued his domination of the Texans, rushing for a season-high 219 yards and two touchdowns — his fourth straight 200-yard game against Houston.
The Titans defense held rookie Dameon Pierce, who entered Sunday as the fifth-leading rusher in the NFL, to just 35 yards on 5 carries, and quarterback Davis Mills was sacked three times and held to just 152 yards passing.
Below is a roundup of some of the top quotes from Texans coaches and players following the game:
QB Davis Mills on the Tians stifling Houston’s run game:
“They can bring pressure when they know it's a passing situation, and it's tough to defend some of those guys. They have some really talented players on the other side of the ball. Obviously we'll see the film. I can't make all the corrections and tell you what went wrong right now. Ready to see it tomorrow. We've got this game circled for later in the season when we go to Tennessee and see them again, so be ready for that. Like I said, see the film, make the corrections, and then move on to the Eagles early this next week."
RB Dameon Pierce on the Tians stifling Houston’s run game:
"They were very disruptive up front. Threw our timing off with the inside zone runs that we wanted to get to, sometimes on the outside zone they got penetration backside, but kudos to them."
Pierce on the Titans defensive line:
“[Nos.] 93 and 98, they had a day, man. They was very destructive up front. They threw our timing off with the inside zone runs we wanted to get to. Sometimes on the outside run, they got penetration backside, but kudos to them. Great game plan. Dominant guys up front. We knew that coming in this week. They lived up to their reputation. Shout out to them.”
Pierce on Derrick Henry:
“Great running back; one of the guys I idolize in the league, especially today — great game for him. He told me, ‘Keep rolling.’ He said he likes my game, he likes the way I play and it’s going to pop eventually.”
OT Tytus Howard on the rivalry with the Titans:
“This is a tough one, a division game, rivalry. We hate Tennessee. They hate us. It’s personal. We should be better than what we played. We are better than how we played.”
DB Steven Nelson on his interception of Malik Willis:
"Basically, we'd seen that route concept all week in practice. Watched the quarterback's eyes and knew where he wanted to go with the ball and stepped in front of him and made the play, just tried to get as far as I can."
HC Lovie Smith on the Titans’ dominating performance:
"When you get dominated on both sides of the football, I'm talking about, up front, it's going to be a tough day. It was bad football today we played, and you end up with a game like that. Never really were in it. …Defensively, we haven't been able to really stop the run all year, and today that definitely showed up. And on the other side of the football too. We say we want to run the football, and it's hard to get anything going when you can't run it."
Smith on stopping Derrick Henry:
“We knew who we were playing. One of the best backs in the game. That physical brand of football, we weren’t ready to play that today.”
Smith on the problems the Titans defense presented:
“Offensively for us, if they're in our backfield every time, you can't run, you can't pass the football. We're dominated up front, can't run or pass in those situations. And defensively, when it's easy, we have a starting quarterback out, when you can turn and hand the ball off and you can't tackle, it's going to be a game like that.”