The Tennessee Titans put their second half woes behind them, scoring 10 points in the third and fourth quarters to hold off the Denver Broncos 17-10 Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
Ryan Tannehill threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns after a two-game absence, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine totaled five receptions for 119 yards and two scores. He’s Tennessee’s first 100-yard receiver this season.
The Titans defense sacked Russell Wilson six times and hit him 20 times, while racking up nine tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Below is a roundup of some of the top quotes from Broncos coaches and players following the game:
HC Nathaniel Hackett on holding Derrick Henry to 53 yards:
“We feel like the defense stepped up to the challenge with Derrick Henry. I give our defense so much credit.”
Hackett on Titans’ 75-yard touchdown drive before halftime:
“That was unfortunate that we gave that long drive up, but the defense did their job. They did a great job throughout the game. We had that 10-0 lead. Offense has to score again. That was early in the game and we’ve got to be sure we put points up. It's that simple.”
QB Russell Wilson on being sacked six times and hit 20 times:
“It was definitely a physical game. When your starting right tackle goes down and you have guys step in — Quinn [Meinerz] I thought battled; Luke [Wattenberg] tried to battle too. It was physical for sure. There were a lot of times we got hit there, but in reality, it is a physical game and you knew [the Titans] were going to be physical. The Titans are a good football team, and you know it was going to be a battle.”
Wilson on losing to the Titans:
“The crazy thing about it is that is a playoff football team we played, and we should be one too, but we haven’t played like it at all. As much as we have lost guys going down and everything else, we still can battle against some of the best.”
LB Jonathon Cooper on the Titans defense:
“I feel like they just kind of schemed us up on that two-minute drive, kind of knew what we were going to get into and stuff. Obviously, you saw, they knew us down the field and got to where they wanted. They made plays too. You got to give credit where credit is due. We’re a good defense, but they’re also a good offense and a good team. Things like that are going to happen.”
LB Josey Jewell on holding Henry to 53 yards:
“Yeah, that was our rule No. 1 for us. Take him down first and then hopefully play off the pass on that one. I thought we did a pretty good job, but there was still too many big plays on that end and we didn’t capitalize maybe on our turnovers. I think we could have had another one or two. We just need to keep on striving for those turnovers.”
RB Melvin Gordon on losing to the Titans:
“The guys around me are fighters. You see how the defense is playing, they’re fighters. … We continue to fight and stay in games. Tennessee, I mean, their club is not one to play with. They’re a good football team.”
TE Greg Dulcich on hanging with the Titans:
“It just proves that we're right there. Exactly. So, we're doing a lot of good things. Defense is doing a great job and offensively we’re doing a good job as well. We just got to finish in those key moments.”