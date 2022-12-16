F&T
Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans.

This week's topics include:

  • What the heck happened against the Jaguars?
  • Another week, another 300-yard passer allowed
  • Can Tennessee’s defense hold up in the playoffs?
  • Derrick Henry can’t do everything himself
  • Why has the passing game substantially regressed?
  • Get Chig the damn ball!
  • Why isn’t Tennessee maximizing its TE group?

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@Logan_Butts

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below: