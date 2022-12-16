Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans.
This week's topics include:
- What the heck happened against the Jaguars?
- Another week, another 300-yard passer allowed
- Can Tennessee’s defense hold up in the playoffs?
- Derrick Henry can’t do everything himself
- Why has the passing game substantially regressed?
- Get Chig the damn ball!
- Why isn’t Tennessee maximizing its TE group?
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below: