F&T.jpg
Tennessee Titans

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans.

This week's topics include:

  • Todd Downing gets arrested for DUI
  • The Titans defense: unsung hero of the 2022 season
  • Bravo, Shane Bowen
  • Ryan Tannehill is playing some of his best football
  • Derrick Henry is a jack of all trades
  • Finally, Treylon Burks breaks out

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@Logan_Butts

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below: