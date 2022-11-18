Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans.
This week's topics include:
- Todd Downing gets arrested for DUI
- The Titans defense: unsung hero of the 2022 season
- Bravo, Shane Bowen
- Ryan Tannehill is playing some of his best football
- Derrick Henry is a jack of all trades
- Finally, Treylon Burks breaks out
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @Logan_Butts
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below: