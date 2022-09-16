F&T
Cameron Faulkner/Tennessee Titans

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans.

This week's topics include:

  • Why exactly did Derrick Henry look a little off against the Giants?
  • Should the Titans feature Dontrell Hilliard more in the gameplan going forward?
  • How are we feeling about Ryan Tannehill after Week 1?
  • What to make of Todd Downing's questionable play calling
  • What happened to the once-feared Titans run defense?
  • Preview and predictions as we look ahead to MNF against the Bills

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@Logan_Butts

Listen to this week's episode on SpotifyApple Podcasts or below:

