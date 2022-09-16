Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans.
This week's topics include:
- Why exactly did Derrick Henry look a little off against the Giants?
- Should the Titans feature Dontrell Hilliard more in the gameplan going forward?
- How are we feeling about Ryan Tannehill after Week 1?
- What to make of Todd Downing's questionable play calling
- What happened to the once-feared Titans run defense?
- Preview and predictions as we look ahead to MNF against the Bills
