NASHVILLE, TN - 2022.09.25 - Titans vs Raiders

The Tennessee Titans host the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Photo courtesy of Tennessee Titans

 Tennessee Titans

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans.

This week's topics include:

  • Reactions from Titans win over Raiders
  • Why does the Titans offense struggle in the second half?
  • Which WR needs to step their game up?
  • What do we make of the Caleb Farley drama?
  • No. 1 and 2 CB seem set, but how does the rest shake out?
  • What does Taylor Lewan's season-ending injury mean for the future of the Titans O-line?

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below: