Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans.
This week's topics include:
- Reactions from Titans win over Raiders
- Why does the Titans offense struggle in the second half?
- Which WR needs to step their game up?
- What do we make of the Caleb Farley drama?
- No. 1 and 2 CB seem set, but how does the rest shake out?
- What does Taylor Lewan's season-ending injury mean for the future of the Titans O-line?
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below: