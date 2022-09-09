F&T.jpg

Ryan Tannehill

 Casey Gower/Nashville Post

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans season opener:

  • Reaction to Amani Hooker contract extension
  • How do the Titans intelligently reduce Derrick Henry's workload?
  • What do we like about the Titans No. 2-4 running backs?
  • Should more of the blame for 2021's offensive struggles be placed on Todd Downing?
  • Should Ryan Tannehill get the benefit of the doubt?
  • Do we feel good about Denico Autry taking Harold Landry's spot?

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@Logan_Butts

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or below:

