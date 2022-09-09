Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans season opener:
- Reaction to Amani Hooker contract extension
- How do the Titans intelligently reduce Derrick Henry's workload?
- What do we like about the Titans No. 2-4 running backs?
- Should more of the blame for 2021's offensive struggles be placed on Todd Downing?
- Should Ryan Tannehill get the benefit of the doubt?
- Do we feel good about Denico Autry taking Harold Landry's spot?
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @Logan_Butts
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or below:
