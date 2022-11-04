Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans.
This week's topics include:
- Recap of Titans’ 17-10 win over the Texans
- Malik Willis’ bad game: big deal or no deal?
- What to make of Jeffery Simmons’ recent remarks about his contract status
- Why didn’t the Titans trade for an OL or WR at the trade deadline?
- Predictions for Chiefs game
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @Logan_Butts
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below: