Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post contributor Logan Butts do an emergency episode to discuss the breaking Titans news from Thursday
- The Titans rework Derrick Henry's contract. Why now?
- What does it mean for Henry's future in Tennessee?
- Harold Landry tore his ACL during practice on Wednesday. How do the Titans replace him? Can they?
- Are there any free agent pass rushers worth taking a look at?
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @Logan_Butts
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below:
