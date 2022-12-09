JRob
Cameron Faulkner/Tennessee Titans

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans.

This week's topics include:

  • Why did the Titans choose to fire Jon Robinson mid-season?
  • A rundown of Robinson’s draft hits and misses
  • Which of his trades worked out and flamed out?
  • How did he fare in free agency?
  • How much of a say does Mike Vrabel have regarding next GM?
  • What does this mean for the 2023 roster?

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@Logan_Butts

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below: