Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans.
This week's topics include:
- Why did the Titans choose to fire Jon Robinson mid-season?
- A rundown of Robinson’s draft hits and misses
- Which of his trades worked out and flamed out?
- How did he fare in free agency?
- How much of a say does Mike Vrabel have regarding next GM?
- What does this mean for the 2023 roster?
