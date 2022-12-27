Though the numbers haven’t been pretty for Malik Willis, the Tennessee Titans coaching staff appears to be more comfortable loosening the reins for the rookie quarterback with each start.
For his first two starts, Willis wasn’t asked to do much. In a 17-10 win over the Texans in Week 8, for example, he attempted just 10 passes and ran for 12 yards. And in his next start against Kansas City, Willis threw 16 times and ran eight times for 40 yards.
But in Saturday’s 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans, Willis completed 14 of 23 passes for 99 yards and ran for another 43 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. He was sacked four times, threw two interceptions and posted a passer rating of just 34.5. But of Willis’ three starts this year, he set new season highs in completions, attempts, passing yards, rushing yards and completion percentage (60.9).
“Overall, [he needs to improve on] just comfort level,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “Being quicker with progression, not holding on, not waiting things out, knowing that you don't have all day, and being good operationally. He made some good decisions, some really good decisions to pull, when to give it, and when to extend.”
Sure, there’s no excusing Willis’ two interceptions; however, they came on Tennessee’s final two drives in which the Titans were down by five, needing a touchdown and in desperate need of a win to keep pace in the AFC South — a lot to ask of a rookie third-round quarterback playing behind a hodge-podge offensive line thrown together about 25 minutes before kickoff.
Willis enjoyed a few quality moments against Houston. He hit Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 14-yard gain late in the third quarter on a drive into Houston territory before Derrick Henry fumbled the ball back to Houston, and he connected with Austin Hooper on a 15-yard gain on Tennessee’s final drive before being intercepted on the next play after crossing into Houston territory.
While the rookie mistakes are to be expected — eight first-year quarterbacks have seen some NFL game action this season — Vrabel maintained that Willis is showing he’s taking the coaching while becoming more comfortable taking chances.
“I thought when he was decisive, he was able to get to some guys,” Vrabel said. “Unfortunately, Chig (Okonkwo) put the one on the ground and dropped it, but he got to (Robert Woods) and got to Nick on third-and-long. He was able to get to Woods in a zone. There were some things there that were good, but then obviously I just want him to continue to progress.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_