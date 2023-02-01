Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker tore his ACL on Nov. 19, but the 25-year-old signal caller is still expected to be taken in the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Tennessee Titans may happen to be in the market for a new quarterback, so it’s no surprise they’d want to meet with Hooker in Mobile, which is exactly what happened according to the QB.
“It’s been a gauntlet of teams for sure," Hooker said in a radio interview with 104.5 The Zone. "The meeting with the Titans was really cool. Kind of a surreal moment for sure because that was the first team I talked to in the interview process. Just being able to sit down with the head man and talk ball was a blast.”
The Titans have Ryan Tannehill under contract for $36.6 million next season, but it’s not a foregone conclusion that he will be brought back. New Titans General Manager Ran Carthon stated during his introductory press conference that he and head coach Mike Vrabel still have some evaluation to do at the position.
“This is a quarterback-driven league and people are hired and fired every day over that position," Carthon said. "I want to spend more time evaluating that position. I will have my own opinion and Mike and I will confer to figure it out.”
Hooker completed 229 of 329 passes for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also ran for 430 yards and five additional touchdowns. The Virginia Tech transfer ranked second in FBS in passer rating and eighth in completion percentage, while tied for 14th in touchdown passes and 22nd in passing yards.
Hooker also led the SEC in total offense (324.1 yards per game), completion percentage and yards per attempt (9.5), and he ranked second in touchdown passes and third in passing yards.
Hooker averaged 289.6 yards per game with 14 touchdowns and an interception with a 5-1 record against AP Top 25 teams, and he led a Vols offense that scored 47.3 points and averaged 538.1 yards of total offense per game — best in the NCAA.
