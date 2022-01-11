The New York Giants have already assembled their short list of candidates to replace recently retired General Manager Dave Gettleman, and they’ve honed in on a pair of Tennessee Titans front office executives.
According to reports from Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Giants have requested permission to interview Titans VP of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden and Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort for their open GM position.
Buffalo Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen and Kansas City Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles are also candidates, as is Giants Assistant GM Kevin Abrams.
Originally hired as the Titans director of player personnel, Cowden was promoted to his current position in 2018. He has spent the last six seasons with the Titans and oversees many areas for GM Jon Robinson, including the scouting department, free agency and NFL Draft preparation, and NFL player evaluation.
Last season, Cowden was a candidate for the Washington Football Team GM job.
Before his stint with the Titans, Cowden spent 16 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, working under Gettleman for a number of years as an area scout and then working his way up to director of college scouting.
Long been considered a rising star in league circles, Ossenfort was a candidate for the Panthers GM job last year and the Cleveland Browns GM job in 2020. The Houston Texans also requested to interview Ossenfort for their GM job in 2019 when he was with the New England Patriots but were ultimately denied.
Ossenfort joined the Titans in 2020 after more than 15 years in New England, where he served in a number of roles, most recently as the Patriots’ director of college scouting. In New England, Ossenfort worked with Giants head coach Joe Judge.
The Giants and Minnesota Vikings are the only teams with general manager openings.
