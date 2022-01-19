The last time Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase shared a field, they were celebrating a national championship with the LSU Tigers in 2019.
The unfortunate reality for the trio is they won’t be celebrating an AFC Championship appearance together after Saturday’s AFC divisional round matchup at Nissan Stadium.
The Fulton and Chase friendship goes beyond their days at LSU. Both were teammates at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana, before the two years they spent together at LSU in 2018 and 2019.
“I don’t think we imagined it like this,” Fulton said. “We basically grew up together, so we keep in touch throughout the season. And during the offseason, we get some workouts together. We’ve got a pretty tight relationship.”
Normally in frequent contact, Fulton admitted on Monday that he and Chase agreed to shut down the line of communication during game week.
Chase is Cincinnati’s top weapon. He was targeted 38 percent of the time in the Bengals’ win over the Raiders last week. In addition, he sees 38 percent of the team’s targets in the red zone and 25 percent of targets on third and fourth down.
The frontrunner for the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Chase set Bengals’ records for single-season receiving yards (1,455), touchdown receptions by a rookie (13) and single-game receiving yards (266) en route to making the Pro Bowl as a rookie and being voted a second team All-Pro by the Associated Press.
And just last week, Chase broke yet another team record with his 116-yard performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, breaking Cris Collinsworth’s record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game.
Though Chase is a tough draw for any defensive back, Fulton has the benefit of plenty of practice reps to draw on from his time when LSU’s No. 1 defense practiced against its top offense. Chase is possibly the hottest receiver in the NFL right now, but Fulton welcomes the challenge.
“He’s having a [great] year, so I’ll do my best to make sure he doesn't have a big game,” Fulton continued. “Just going to stick to the game plan; whatever we got going, just try to slow them down.
“Just knowing he’s a playmaker and can take the top off the defense. He can take a play for 80 yards. Just knowing what they want to do with him, how they want to get him the ball; he’s been a great player since high school. So, I know what he’s capable of.”
While Chase has emerged as one of the NFL’s top young receivers, Fulton has established himself as one of the league’s premier young cornerbacks. The 23-year-old allowed just 37 completions on 72 targets — the 12th-lowest completion percentage (51.4) among all cornerbacks this season. He also had the 17th-lowest passer rating when targeted (71.3), and he was one of the best in zone coverage, allowing a passer rating below 30.
Fulton led the Titans with 14 passed defensed, and he finished the season with 40 tackles and two interceptions. He allowed five or more receptions just three times, and he allowed just one 100-yard receiver all season (against San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel).
If there’s anyone who knows how dangerous Fulton is when roaming the defensive backfield, it’s the player whose job it was to avoid throwing his way during practice.
“Kristian’s a really good player,” Burrow said. “Really smart, understands what he’s trying to do. So, I know what he’s capable of. It’s going to be a tough challenge.”
While Saturday’s game is full of storylines to watch — Derrick Henry’s return, the Titans offense being as healthy as it has been all season, Cincinnati being just one win away from first AFC Championship appearance in 33 years — Burrow/Chase versus Fulton has all the makings of a classic chess match.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.