Delanie Walker hadn’t played a down of football since Oct. 13, 2019.
Two-plus years removed from seeing the field, the ex-Tennessee Titans great decided it was finally time to hang up the cleats.
Walker will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Nissan Stadium where he will address the media and officially retire as a Titan.
"I would say it worked out better than I could have imagined," Walker said in a team release. "I dreamt about it, and made it come to life because I believed it would. I knew once I had the opportunity, I wasn't going to let it get away from me.
“Playing in Tennessee, with the Titans, it was better than I ever dreamed of, and I can't thank the Titans organization enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do everything I was able to do. It was a dream come true, to be honest with you."
Walker spent seven years with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Titans as a free agent in 2013. During his seven seasons in Tennessee, Walker totaled 381 receptions for 4,423 yards and 28 touchdowns, and he was a four-time captain, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time Community Man of the Year.
He led all tight ends in receptions and ranked third in yards during that span.
Walker has the second-most receptions of any Titans’ tight end behind Frank Wycheck, and he ends his NFL career with 504 receptions, 5,888 yards and 36 touchdowns across 183 games, including 100 starts.
He set Titans single-season records for receptions (94) and yards (1,088) for a tight end in 2015, and he holds the franchise’s career record for touchdown receptions by a tight end.
Among tight ends, Walker ranks 18th all-time in receptions, 19th in yards, and he’s tied for 23rd in touchdowns. Of the nine tight ends in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Walker has more receptions than five of those players and more yards than four of them.
"To be able to retire with the Titans means a lot because I feel like those were my best years,” Walker added. “I am honored to go out as a Titan. They gave me the opportunity to play my best football and go out there and do what I do best, and that's to be a dog. I am glad that I'm able to retire as a Titan."
