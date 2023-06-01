Punter Brett Kern, who spent 13 years with the Titans, announced his retirement on Thursday.
Kern concludes his career as the franchise’s leader in punts (923), gross punting average (45.9 yards), net punting average (40.8) and punts placed inside the 20 (373).
The 37-year-old Kern ranked third in franchise history with 197 games played, trailing only Bruce Matthews (296) and Elvin Bethea (210). His total is the most for any player during the franchise’s “Titans era,” which began in 1999.
He was named to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2019, earned first team Associated Press All-Pro honors in 2019 and was a two-time team captain (2020 and 2021).
Kern began his career in Denver in 2008, but was picked up by the Titans on waivers after six games of the 2009 season. He would go on to set nine of the top 10 net punting seasons in franchise history and six of the team’s top nine gross punting seasons.
“I want to congratulate Brett on an amazing NFL career,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said on the team’s website. “He was a true professional and one of the important players who helped our organization reach the level of success that we have sustained for a number of years now. After being named to three Pro Bowls, receiving All-Pro honors and setting record after record, he would be on a very short list of the best waiver claims our organization has ever made. Brett will always be considered part of the Titans family, and we wish him continued success in the years to come.”
Kern was released by the Titans in August of 2022 after losing a training camp battle to rookie Ryan Stonehouse.
A Grand Island, N.Y., native, Kern was signed by Philadelphia during the 2022 season, playing in four regular-season games and two playoff games for the Eagles, who advanced to Super Bowl LVII.