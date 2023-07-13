Former Titans owner Bud Adams and longtime scout C.O. Brocato are among 60 semifinalists for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.
Adams, who died in 2013, and Brocato are among 29 potential selections in the coach/contributor category, a group that will be whittled down to 12 on July 27. The next step will come Aug. 15, when one member of the group — either a coach or a contributor — will be chosen for final consideration for the Class of 2024.
Stiff competition for Adams and Brocato in the coach/contributor group consists of the following: Roone Arledge, Tom Coughlin, Alex Gibbs, Ralph Hay, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Eddie Kotal, Robert Kraft, Elmer Layden, Jerry Markbreit, Virginia McCaskey, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, George Seifert, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Jim Tunney, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.
One of Adams’ most significant achievements was teaming with former Kansas City owner Lamar Hunt to found the original American Football League, which began play in 1960 and eventually merged with the NFL starting in 1970.
In 2008, Adams received the inaugural Lamar Hunt Award for Professional Football, which recognized his vision and his role in helping the NFL reach its status.
Adams was the founder and owner of the Oilers/Titans from 1960-2012.
Brocato was a scout for 40 years for the Oilers/Titans.
The 31 semifinalists among senior players include former Oilers wide receiver/punt returner Billy “Whiteshoes” Johnson, who played 14 seasons in the NFL and earned three Pro Bowl selections. He scored six times on punt returns, twice on kickoff returns and became famous for his touchdown celebrations.
Here are the other senior player semifinalists: Ken Anderson, Ottis Anderson, Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Larry Brown, Mark Clayton, Charlie Conerly, Roger Craig, Henry Ellard, Randy Gradishar, Lester Hayes, Chris Hinton, Cecil Isbell, Joe Jacoby, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Albert Lewis, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr., Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Tommy Nobis, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Tasker, Otis Taylor, Everson Walls and Al Wistert.