Keith Carter wasn’t unemployed for very long.
Less than three weeks after he was let go by the Tennessee Titans, the longtime offensive line coach landed another gig as he was announced as the new O-line coach and run game coordinator of the New York Jets on Thursday.
The Jets also hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator.
“This combination [of Hackett and Carter] … I feel like we hit a home run,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Thursday.
Saleh and Carter have a bit of history together. Both were quality control assistant for Pete Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 and 2014.
“I was shocked he got let go at Tennessee,” Saleh added. “Obviously [they had] philosophical differences — not to speak for them. But I’m really excited about Keith.
“Continuously in his time at Tennessee, even with Derrick Henry out, they continued to spit out top-10 run games, been very effective in the red zone running the football, getting the ball past the goal line. [He’s a] hard-nosed, hard-charging football coach that we’re really excited to get.”
In Carter’s five seasons in Tennessee, the Titans ranked in the top 10 in rushing four times, including the 2020 season when they had the No. 2-ranked run offense in the NFL during Henry’s 2,027-yard season. Henry rushed for 1,000 yards or more four times during Carter’s tenure.
For as good as the Titans were at run blocking, their ineffectiveness in pass protection ultimately did Carter in this season. Tennessee allowed 49 sacks — the fifth-most in the NFL — along with 198 quarterback pressures, 128 QB hurries and 37 QB hits, per Pro Football Focus.
