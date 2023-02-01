T_Downing.jpeg

Todd Downing

 NFL.com

Ex-Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing will be spending the next 48 hours in a Williamson County jail cell as part of his sentence for his DUI arrest on Nov. 18, a county official confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Downing turned himself in on Tuesday morning and will remain behind bars until Thursday morning. It is unclear what plea he entered for his charges, which include driving under the influence and speeding.