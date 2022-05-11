The Indianapolis Colts are perhaps the biggest threat to the Tennessee Titans’ AFC South crown.
Now, the Colts have a little more protection for new quarterback Matt Ryan after signing former Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly on Tuesday.
Kelly, who spent five seasons in Tennessee, played 10 games and started four with the Green Bay Packers last season. He allowed just one sack on 305 offensive snaps.
In his five seasons with the Titans, Kelly had 32 career starts — including all 16 games during the 2020 season — where he served mostly as a swing tackle. The 6-foot-8, 321-pound lineman caught a touchdown in the 2019 AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was the heaviest player to catch a touchdown in the postseason.
The Titans cut Kelly in March of last year in a move to clear salary cap space before he signed with Green Bay at the beginning of training camp.
Kelly has started 51 of the 114 games he’s appeared in, and he’s played at least 47 percent of his team’s offensive snaps in five of his nine seasons.
He instantly becomes the most experienced member of Indianapolis’ offensive line — a group that includes rookie third-round pick Bernhard Raimann plus tackles Brandon Kemp, Jordan Murray, Carter O’Donnell, Matt Pryor and Braden Smith.
Kelly could take on a sizeable role — potentially as a starter — and allow Raimann time to ease into the fold.
