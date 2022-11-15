Two season-ending injuries in two years is likely not how Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley envisioned his NFL career playing out.
But that’s exactly where Farley finds himself after ESPN’s Turron Davenport reported that Farley will likely miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering a herniated disc in Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Farley will undergo some medical testing to determine the severity of his injury and exactly how much time he will miss.
It’s the fifth major injury of Farley’s career after he tore both ACLs and having two major back surgeries. He hasn’t played a full season since 2019 at Virginia Tech after sitting out the 2020 season due to COVID concerns, missing 14 games last year, and making it through just nine games this season.
Farley, who was expected to challenge for a starting spot in the secondary, has played just 70 coverage snaps for the Titans this season — eighth among defensive backs — allowing nine receptions on 13 targets for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterbacks had a 151.4 passer rating when targeting Farley, second-worst on the team behind rookie Tre Avery.
In nine games, Farley had just 10 tackles and played only 17 percent of Tennessee’s total defensive snaps (103).
The former 22nd overall pick in 2021, Farley seemingly fell out of favor this season, seeing his playing time fall off substantially behind newly added cornerbacks Terrance Mitchell and Lonnie Johnson Jr.
