A former Titans cornerback who played at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga was arrested at a Toronto airport and faces multiple fraud charges totaling more than $100,000, Canadian police said Thursday.
Authorities allege Buster Skrine, 34, had been opening Canadian bank accounts with fraudulent checks and then obtaining a portion of the money prior to the check clearing. Police said there was reason to believe that Skrine, who had been identifying himself as a retired NFL player, had been committing numerous such offenses across Canada.
Skrine had apparently made travel arrangements to return to the U.S. when he was arrested at Pearson Airport on Wednesday and held for a bail hearing.
He faces four counts of fraud over $5,000; seven counts of making false statements to procure money; three counts of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000; and one count of possessing property obtained by a crime under $5,000.
The Titans signed Skrine in November 2021 after suffering numerous injuries at defensive back. He played in six of the team’s last seven games, totaling 17 tackles, one interception and three pass break-ups. The Titans re-signed him in March 2022, but he announced his retirement from the NFL four months later.
Drafted by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Skrine played 11 seasons in the league. He started 95 of his 158 career games, posting 10 interceptions and 590 tackles.
A Woodstock, Ga., native, Skrine played four years at Chattanooga, earning first team All-Southern Conference honors in each of his last two seasons.