Skrine

Buster Skrine

 Tennessee Titans

A former Titans cornerback who played at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga was arrested at a Toronto airport and faces multiple fraud charges totaling more than $100,000, Canadian police said Thursday.

Authorities allege Buster Skrine, 34, had been opening Canadian bank accounts with fraudulent checks and then obtaining a portion of the money prior to the check clearing. Police said there was reason to believe that Skrine, who had been identifying himself as a retired NFL player, had been committing numerous such offenses across Canada.