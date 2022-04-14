Jim Haslett finally got another chance as a head coach. But it’s not in the NFL.
The former Tennessee Titans inside linebackers coach was named one of eight head coaches for the 2023 relaunch of the XFL, league owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny Garcia announced on ESPN’s Get Up! Wednesday morning.
“I have experienced first-hand the positive influence and impact that coaches can have on a player's life. And with our group of smart, accomplished and motivating head coaches, I expect nothing less,” Johnson said in a release. “Not only will these coaches be mentors to our players, but they will be a big part of the cities in which we will operate.”
Haslett has 26 years of NFL coaching experience, serving as the New Orleans Saints head coach from 2000-05 and interim head coach of the Los Angeles Rams in 2008, in addition to defensive coordinator stints with the Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders.
He also spent time as a linebackers coach with the Las Vegas Raiders, Saints, and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as serving as inside linebackers coach with the Titans the last two seasons.
Haslett was also the head coach of the Florida Tuskers in the now-defunct United Football League in 2009. He was named the league’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Tuskers to a 6-0 record before falling in the inaugural UFL championship game.
The 66-year-old had an uninspiring 45-51 record with just one playoff appearance as the Saints head coach. New Orleans had two winning seasons in Haslett’s six year-tenure, winning the NFC West in his first year.
