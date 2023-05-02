Former Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said Tuesday on Twitter that he has filed a lawsuit “alleging that the doctor/entities who did my (knee) surgery during the 2020 season did it incorrectly.”
Lewan underwent a first ACL surgery in October 2020 after tearing the ligament in his right knee during a game against the Houston Texans, forcing him to miss the last 11 games of that season.
He returned in 2021 and played in 13 of 17 regular season games, along with the Titans’ playoff game that year. But Lewan struggled at times with discomfort in the knee, and he did not perform to his previous level.
In the second game of the 2022 season, Lewan tore the same ACL and missed the remainder of the year,
He indicated then that issues stemming from the first ACL surgery were at the root of the problem.
“Last year during the season, I had issues,” Lewan said in October 2022 on his Bussin’ with The Boys podcast. “My knee was swelling up. I was always feeling pain in there, and I was like, `I don’t know what the deal is.’
“Turns out this year [2022], I found out that there are things with my knee going on now that are a direct correlation to what happened when I got my knee done. So, I have to go and get my knee fixed, to be able to play football or to live like a normal life in general.”
The Titans released Lewan with a failed physical designation in February to give the team more room under the salary cap. He remains a free agent.
Lewan said he made Tuesday's lawsuit announcement for fans following him that are “kind of wondering what the hell is happening with Lewan. Because a lot of times there’s areas for vulnerability and I wanted to make sure that I was able to share that with you guys.
“Since 2020, this has sucked. It’s been tough. I would love to sit here and tell you for the next hour and a half how tough a situation this has been, but the reality of it is I just can’t right now. When I can, I will definitely share more when I am able to.
“But like I said, we all know how lawyers work. Hopefully it all just gets figured out and it’s all done and I can speak about it more. Because I like people to know what’s going on in my career. I love it.”
Lewan did not identify a specific doctor or entity, so it’s unclear whether he was referencing Titans medical personnel. A court filing could not be located, and Lewan did not say where he filed the lawsuit.
A Titans spokesman did not immediately reply when asked if Titans doctors performed the initial surgery.