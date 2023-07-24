A longtime member of the Titans will make his NFL analyst debut when Tennessee takes on New Orleans in the teams’ 2023 season opener.
Jason McCourty, who spent the first eight of his 13 NFL seasons in Nashville, will be delivering commentary for the NFL on CBS when the Titans travel to the Saints in Week 1 on Sept. 10.
He’ll be joined in the booth this season by two other first-timers for CBS — play-by-play man Chris Lewis and analyst Ross Tucker. Amanda Guerra will join the group as an additional reporter for the Titans-Saints game.
A sixth-round pick out of Rutgers in 2009, McCourty became a full-time starter for the Titans in his third season. He would play 108 games over eight seasons (2009-16) for Tennessee, starting 90, and totaling 13 interceptions, 30 passes defended, two fumbles recovered for touchdowns and 506 tackles.
McCourty was a team captain in 2012, 2013 and 2015.
The Nyack, N.Y., native played a winless season in Cleveland in 2017, then won a Super Bowl the following year in New England, playing alongside twin brother Devin McCourty. Jason McCourty played three seasons for the Patriots and one in Miami before announcing his retirement in July of 2022.
He took a host job with The NFL Network’s Good Morning Football not long afterward.
In an interview with Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer following his retirement, McCourty said he always considered Nashville his football home, despite his Super Bowl win with the Patriots.
“As any kid can imagine, you have a sibling that’s close in age, let alone an identical twin, and you got to play together and win the Super Bowl together like that. That’s a storybook ending,” McCourty told MMQB. “So that was the most fun. But Tennessee is home. If somebody asked me, I’m a Titan. Tennessee was eight seasons, had to endure a lot of losing but felt like we were putting bricks in that building. I got married in Tennessee, had all three of my kids, so that’s home. But Tennessee and New England, those are the two places for me. One was home. One was the most fun I’ve had playing football.”
CBS also announced its broadcast booths and reporters for the Titans in Weeks 2 and 3.
The foursome of Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely and Tiffany Blackmon will be in Nashville on Sept. 17 when the Titans host the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta and Aditi Kinkhabwala the following week when Tennessee plays at Cleveland.