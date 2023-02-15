Justin Outten was once considered a candidate for the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator position.
Now, according to multiple reports, he is joining the staff but as a running backs coach/run game coordinator, taking over for Tony Dews, who will serve as the team’s new tight ends coach.
Outten is the second person who the Titans spoke to about their OC position to join the staff, along with Charles London, Tennessee’s new quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator.
Tennessee had the No. 13 rushing offense in 2022, averaging 125.4 yards per game with the 11th-most rushing touchdowns (16).
Outten, who was Denver’s offensive coordinator in name alone, didn’t call plays for the first 15 games of 2022 before head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired. He was given play calling duties in the Broncos’ final two games, however, in which the team averaged 27.5 points and 389 yards of total offense per contest.
The 39-year-old assistant got his start in the NFL as an intern with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. He was then promoted to an offensive assistant for two seasons before joining the Green Bay Packers as a tight ends coach in 2019. Outten stayed with the Packers for three seasons before becoming the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator in 2022.
