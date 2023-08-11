The Titans’ trip to Chicago on Saturday means that for the first time in 217 days, fans of the two-tone blue will once again be able to watch their favorite team play a game.
The fact that this is a preseason contest obviously lowers the excitement level, but Saturday’s battle with the Bears, as well as the two upcoming preseason games against Minnesota and New England, will provide ample opportunity for the team to gel before the Sept. 10 regular season opener.
Don’t expect to see a lot of starters on Saturday.
Still, there are plenty of reasons to pay attention.
Here are five questions facing the Titans as they ready for their opening preseason contest:
Which young quarterback will look better?
In his NFL preseason debut last year, Malik Willis was pulled because he was too hesitant to throw at times, more inclined to tuck the ball and run. Hesitancy in the pocket would continue to be a storyline for Willis throughout the regular season, part of the reason he was benched for Josh Dobbs at the end of 2022. Willis has looked like a better overall player during training camp, more comfortable under center, in the pocket and in the system. Can he show progress in making anticipatory throws, and in on-field awareness?
Will Levis, the Titans’ second round pick in April, has had a predictably up-and-down rookie offseason and training camp. He’s looked especially impressive in red-zone drills, perhaps in part because he is a quick decision maker, has a quick release and a strong arm. But Levis has also had issues with touch and accuracy from time to time. Can he show enough against the Bears to push Willis at the No. 2 position?
How will the offensive line look?
Starting members of the Titans’ offensive line have played infrequently — if at all — in preseason games over the last few years. In fact, two previous starters, center Ben Jones and right guard Nate Davis, didn’t play a single preseason snap in any of the previous three years.
But it would hardly be surprising to see the first team offensive line get a quarter or more of action against the Bears. That’s because there’s so much newness to this group. Left tackle Andre Dillard was added via free agency, left guard Peter Skoronski is the team’s 2023 first round draft pick, center Aaron Brewer moved there from left guard, right guard Daniel Brunskill was added in free agency, and right tackle Chris Hubbard — taking the place of suspended starter Nicholas Petit-Frere — is a very recent free agent addition.
The unit has taken its share of lumps from the Titans’ front seven in training camp, even while making gradual progress. It’s vital the Titans protect the quarterback better than they did in 2022. This will be their first opportunity to play together against an opponent.
What’s depth like in the secondary?
The Titans’ top five in the secondary — safety Kevin Byard, safety Amani Hooker, cornerback Kristian Fulton, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and cornerback Roger McCreary — should form a capable unit as long as players remain healthy. But depth is essential, especially if injuries claim players at the pace they have over the past two years.
Can converted cornerback Elijah Molden cut it at safety? Is safety Mike Brown, who’s never played an NFL defensive snap, ready for prime time if called upon? There are similar questions at cornerback. Players like Tre Avery and Chris Jackson do at least have experience at the position but have had mixed results. There are plenty of unproven players at the position as well.
Will new wide receivers make an impression?
The Titans appear to be set with five top wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips, Chris Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. It’s not completely out of the question that only those five will make the first 53-man roster.
But we’ve seen flashes from players like Reggie Roberson, Tre’Shaun Harrison, Colton Dowell (2023 seventh round pick), Gavin Holmes, Racey McMath, Mason Kinsey and Kearis Jackson among others. Can they show enough during the preseason to merit a roster spot? The answer to that question may lie in how well the players perform on special teams, since — barring injury to the top five — that’s where they’re likely to see the most action.
Who gets a leg up in these starter battles?
Two of the Titans’ more intriguing positional battles are at kicker and inside linebacker.
On the kicking front, the Titans have usually had one veteran kicker and one newcomer in training camp. Not so this year, as Caleb Shudak has played in one NFL game (making three of four field goals for the Titans) and Trey Wolff has never played in an NFL game. In other words, neither of these players can fall back on a lengthy track record if their kicking is shaky in the preseason. That means every preseason kick will carry that much more weight for both Shudak (the favorite) and Wolff (the underdog).
Azeez Al-Shaair has one starting inside linebacker spot nailed down. At the other, Jack Gibbens — signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022 — ended last season with a lot of momentum, playing at least 40 snaps in three straight games and starting the final two contests. The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Gibbens has range, smarts and more strength than he did as a rookie. Monty Rice has a better pedigree, as he was a third round pick in 2021 and has already started 10 games. He’s an aggressive pursuer in the run game and has racked up some impressive tackle numbers in limited time. But are his talents enough to overcome Gibbens’ all-round game?